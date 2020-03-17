Clovis PD to Have Extra Patrol for St. Patrick’s Day

Clovis PD plans to have extra patrol during the St. Patrick’s Day holiday, as it is one of the biggest drinking holidays of the year.

If anyone is planning to out and about celebrating the holiday, always be sure to drink responsibly and have a designated driver or use a ride share app to get home safely.

Clovis PD will have extra presence from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. looking for any drivers suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. If one does see a drunk driver on the road, please do not hesitate to call 9-1-1.

In 2018 alone, 73 people were killed in drunk-driving crashes over the St. Patrick’s Day holiday period.

“If you need to ask yourself whether you are okay to drive, the answer is probably no,” Clovis Police Department Officer Ferguson said. “We want people to have fun, but also be responsible. Part of that responsibility is arranging a safe way to get home.”

Funding for St. Patrick’s Day DUI enforcement is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.