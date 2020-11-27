Clovis PD to Have Extra Patrol During Holiday Shopping Season

Shops and retailers Clovis will be extending hours for the holiday shopping season, it is also the time where criminal activity is at its highest. Clovis PD will have additional patrol officers assigned to shopping centers around the city through until Christmas Eve on December 24. Officers are to help keep store lines in check as well as suppress criminal activity.

Here are some tips from Clovis PD on safe shopping:

Be sure to lock car

Shoppers should take any valuables with them, do not leave in car

Properly put away purchased items, do not leave them where it is visible before arriving at next store location

Be aware of surroundings outside and inside the store

Park in well lit areas

Have car keys ready when leaving store

Shop with a friend or spouse, do not shop alone

Have a security guard escort if necessary

If shoppers see any suspicious activity, please do not hesitate to call Clovis PD at (559) 324-2800 or if it is an emergency, call 9-1-1.