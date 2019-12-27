Clovis PD to Conduct DUI/Driver’s License Checkpoint

The Clovis Police Dept. is set to conduct a DUI/Driver’s License Checkpoint on December 27 at an undisclosed location from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.

DUI Checkpoints are strategically placed in areas based on statistics and frequency of DUI arrests. Police officers will be checking for signs of alcohol and/or drug impairment as well as proper licensing.

The Clovis Police Dept. would like to remind the community that “DUI Doesn’t Just Mean Booze.” If a person takes prescription drugs, it could impair the driver enough to be considered a DUI. Driving under the influence of marijuana can also result in a DUI especially in combination with alcohol or other drugs.

Here are a few tips from the Clovis Police Dept:

Always use a designated sober driver – a friend who is not drinking, ride-share, cab or public transportation – to get home.

See someone who is clearly impaired try and drive? Take the keys and help them make other arrangements to find a sober way home.

Report drunk drivers – Call 911.

Hosting a party? Offer non-alcoholic drinks. Monitor who is drinking and how they are getting home.

Drivers caught for DUI can expect a financial impact of $13,500 which includes vehicle impound, fees, fines, license suspension, DUI classes, and possible jail time.

Funding for this checkpoint is provided to the Clovis Police Department by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.