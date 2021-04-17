Clovis PD Searching for Attempted Murder Suspect

Clovis Police detectives is asking the community to help locate 36-year-old Troy Clowers who is wanted for a shooting that took place in the Harlan Ranch area.

According to Clovis PD, an argument between Clowers and a male victim broke out just after 10 p.m. last night. During the argument, Clowers took out a gun and shot the victim once in the upper torso and quickly fled the scene.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he was treated and is in stable condition.

Troy Clowers is a caucasian male, 6 feet 1 inches tall, weighing at 200 lbs. He has brown hard and brown eyes. He is considered armed and dangerous.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Clowers, Clovis PD is warning residents to not approach or make contact with the suspect. Please immediately contact Clovis PD at (559) 324-2800 or Valley Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-STOP.