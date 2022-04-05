Clovis PD Puts Focus on Distracted Driving for Month of April

April has been designated “Distracted Driving Awareness Month” by the Clovis Police Department.

In a statement released this morning, for the month of April, Clovis PD will be focusing on violations of the hands-free cell phone law. This is in addition to other distracted driving violations.

Clovis PD will also be using social media to highlight the dangers of distracted driving and will also be reminding drivers to “put the phone down, limit their distractions, and concentrate on the roadway.”

Current law holds that drivers are “not allowed to hold a phone or electronic communications device while operating a vehicle” including things like talking, texting, or using an app on a cellphone.

This law will be upheld with the punishment of a fine. A second hands-free law violation will result in a point added to a driver’s record if the second violation comes within 36 months of the first.

In the press release, Clovis PD stated, “A driver’s focus should be on the road, not their phone,” and “a text, phone call, email or social media post is not worth the risk to yourself and other people on the road.”

If the need for an important phone call or directions is required, Clovis PD recommend that drivers pull over to a safe parking space. They also recommend silencing one’s cell phone or placing it somewhere you cannot reach it.

Funding for the distracted driving program has been provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.