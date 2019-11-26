Clovis PD plans to have extra patrol during the Holiday Shopping season

Many retailers in the City of Clovis plan to open their doors for Black Friday shoppers even earlier this year on Thanksgiving evening.

Clovis Police will be adding extra patrols beginning on Thanksgiving night into Black Friday morning. Those will be followed by our regularly scheduled holiday patrols, which include officers, reserves and volunteers.

Officers will be looking to keep the peace in store lines in and to suppress criminal activity.

Officers and other police personnel will circulate through parking areas, drive along the retail corridors looking for anything suspicious, and provide extra protection for shoppers in Clovis as we enter the holiday gift buying season. Patrols will continue through Christmas Eve.

Residents must remind themselves to please lock their cars, take their valuables with them, put packages and anything else thieves might want to take in the trunk (before you arrive at the next store), and be aware of their surroundings.

Other tips include:

Park in well-lighted areas

Use the panic button on your car door opener if necessary

Ask a security guard to escort you to your car

Shop with a friend or spouse

Report any suspicious activity you see.

If anyone sees any suspicious activity, please contact the Clovis Police Dept. at (559) 324-2800.