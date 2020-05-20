Clovis PD Needs Help to Identify Burglar Who Broke into Local Sandwich Shop (Video)

On May 12, an unknown felony burglary suspect was caught on video surveillance breaking into the local Deli Delicious shop on Shaw and Armstrong Avenues.

Video surveillance captured the suspect smashing the front glass door with a rock, steals the cash register, and leaving. The crime took 13 seconds.

Clovis PD is asking the community to help identify the suspect or if you have any information regarding this incident, please call (559) 324-2556 or call Valley Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-STOP.

CPD Case 20-27379.