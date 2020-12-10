Home Crime Clovis PD Needs Help Identifying Unknown Porch Pirate
On December 5 at roughly 2:30 p.m., home video surveillance captured an unknown porch pirate stealing a package from a residence.
Clovis PD needs help identifying the thief. The incident took place in north Clovis near the area of Peach and Nees Avenues.
If anyone has information regarding the thief, please contact Clovis PD at (559) 324-2556 or Valley Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-STOP.
Clovis PD Case 20-71935.
