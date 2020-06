The Clovis Police Department is asking for help in identifying a male suspect stealing a package from a residence near Harlan Ranch.

The incident took place at roughly 8 a.m. on June 4, 2020.

If anyone recognizes this person or car, please contact Clovis PD at (559) 324-2556 or call Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-STOP.

CPD Case 20-32742.