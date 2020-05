Video surveillance on May 9, from Target on Herndon and Willow showed a suspect using a victim’s debit/credit card to purchase over $400 worth of items.

The card was stolen from a vehicle at another location.

Clovis Police is asking the community to help identify the thief. If anyone has any information, you are to contact Clovis PD at (559) 324-2556 or Valley Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-STOP.

CPD Case 20-26878.