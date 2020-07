Clovis Police needs the community’s help in identifying a woman suspected of fraud.

On May 17, the female suspect was seen on video surveillance at the Home Depot in Clovis using a stolen information to purchase over $700 worth of items.

If anyone has information regarding the identity of the suspect, please contact Clovis PD at (559) 324-2556 or Valley Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-STOP.

CPD Case 20-35726.