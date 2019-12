The Clovis Police Dept. needs help in identifying a suspect wanted for attempted burglary.

On November 5, the suspect trespassed into the backyard of a home near Shaw and Armstrong Avenues after disabling one of the surveillance cameras. Unable to break into the home, the suspect fled.

The suspect’s vehicle was identified as a white Kia Sorento, possibly a 2009 model.

If anyone has information regarding the attempted burglary, please call the Clovis Police Dept. at (559) 324-2800.