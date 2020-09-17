Clovis PD Makes Felony Stop on Stolen Vehicle

By
Tori Lavon
-
Clovis PD officers made a felony stop on a stolen vehicle out of Madera County. (Photo courtesy of Clovis Police Department)

In the afternoon on September 16, there was a felony traffic stop with an occupied stolen vehicle at Shaw and Stanford Avenues.

There was no arrest made; the suspect just detained.

Confirmed through Madera County Sheriff’s department, the vehicle was stolen and was outstanding.

It is a civil issue between suspect and victim, “investigators are looking into the original report for the stolen vehicle and working with the victim and the suspect to figure out if there will be any charges,” says Ty Wood, Police Service Officer.

There were no incidents or injuries during the traffic stop.

The incident is cleared according to the Clovis Police Department.

Tori Lavon is a Multimedia Journalist from Reedley, California. She received her Bachelor's in Mass Communications and Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcasting from California State University, Fresno. Currently, she is a radio intern were she sometimes has the opportunity to be on-air with talent. She is getting her start in media. She has a passion for reporting, photography, and videography. Tori also has a love for art; she loves to draw, paint, and does pottery on the side. One day she hopes she can be on-air talent at a radio station as well.

