Clovis PD Makes Felony Stop on Stolen Vehicle

In the afternoon on September 16, there was a felony traffic stop with an occupied stolen vehicle at Shaw and Stanford Avenues.

There was no arrest made; the suspect just detained.

Confirmed through Madera County Sheriff’s department, the vehicle was stolen and was outstanding.

It is a civil issue between suspect and victim, “investigators are looking into the original report for the stolen vehicle and working with the victim and the suspect to figure out if there will be any charges,” says Ty Wood, Police Service Officer.

There were no incidents or injuries during the traffic stop.

The incident is cleared according to the Clovis Police Department.