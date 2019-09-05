Clovis PD looking to identify three theft suspects

Clovis Police is looking to identify a trio of theft suspects. The three are known to work together distracting their victims while another steals the wallet from the shopping cart.

There has been two other similar theft cases linking the trio.

If anyone has any information that can help, you are encouraged to contact the Clovis Police Dept. at (559) 324-2556, email ClovisPolice@cityofclovis.com, or send a direct message on their social media.

You can also remain anonymous using the Clovis Police Dept.’s free mobile app or call Valley Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-STOP. CPD Case 19-51207 & 19-52322.