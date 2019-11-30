Clovis PD is taking Shop with a Cop year round

The Clovis Police Dept. is taking their Shop with a Cop year round. This winter, the program plans on keeping our kids warm with a coat drive.

Residents can donate in person at the Clovis Police Dept. lobby on 1233 5th St. during business hours (Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 4:30 a.m.) or donate online via PayPal through the Clovis Police Foundation’s website, just go to www.clovispolicefoundation.com and click on “Shop with a Cop”.

For more information, please call (559) 324-2800 or www.clovispolicefoundation.com.