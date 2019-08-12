Clovis PD is recruiting for Explorer Post 355

The Clovis Police Department is looking for new recruits for their Explorer Post 355.

Meetings for the group will be on the 1st, 3rd, and 5th Wednesday of each month at Clovis Police Department, Youth Services Division from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The purpose of the Clovis Police Department Explorer Post 355 is to expose youth to an organization with strict standards, high expectations, a police command structure, higher education and a career in law enforcement.

In order to be a part of Explorer Post 355, there are requirements prospective candidates must meet:

Be between the ages of 15 and 20 at the time of appointment or 14 ½ and have completed the 8th grade.

Maintain a grade point average of 2.5 or higher.

Have no serious arrests or convictions.

Be of good character and citizenship.

Be of a proportionate height and weight and have no physical defect that would cause personal injury under emergency circumstances.

For information contact the Explorer line at 324-2443. Please call prior to attending any meeting.