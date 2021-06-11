Clovis PD Investigating Fatal Hit-and-Run on Shaw Avenue

On June 10, just after 10 p.m., a 54-year-old male pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on the roadway just west of Shaw and Peach Avenues.

After colliding with the pedestrian, the driver of the vehicle did not stop and fled the scene. The male victim was transferred to a nearby hospital and unfortunately died from his injuries.

Shaw Avenue was closed for Clovis PD’s Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) and detectives to investigate the scene. Shaw Avenue has since reopened.

If anyone has information regarding the driver of this felony hit-and-run, please contact the Clovis PD at (559) 324-2800 or Valley Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-STOP.