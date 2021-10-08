Clovis PD Investigates Murder-Suicide Incident

An investigation is underway by Clovis PD regarding an incident that resulted in the death of two people.

The incident took place around 11:25 p.m. last night, when a resident in the 1800 block of Los Altos Ave in Clovis called 911 about a possible shooting in front of a residence.

Officers quickly responded to the scene where they found a woman in the driveway with a gunshot wound to her head. Life saving measures were taken immediately, but after transporting her to a nearby hospital, she passed away.

Officers spoke with witnesses and was able to locate a possible suspect at the 1100 block of Polson Ave in Clovis. As officers surround the property, a gunshot was heard from the home. They found the suspect deceased in his backyard with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Clovis Police Detectives discovered that both the victim and suspect were in a prior dating relationship. According to detectives this was an act of domestic violence. No further suspects were named and the names of the involved parties will be announced by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office once confirmed.

The investigation is still ongoing, if anyone has further information or video of the incident, Clovis PD urges you to contact the Clovis Police Department at 559-324-2800.