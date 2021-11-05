Clovis PD Hosts Coat Drive for Children in Need

It’s that time of year at the Clovis Police Department as they get ready to help those in the community by doing more than keeping the streets clean.

On November 4th, the Clovis Police Department began their annual Winter Coat Drive which will run through November 23rd. The Clovis PD has teamed up with Clovis Public Safety Employees Association, Regency Dry Cleaners, and local churches like Mountain View Church, coats for kids both gently used and new.

If you would like to donate, here are the locations and times you can drop off coats.

CPD lobby (24 hours)

Regency Dry Cleaners: Willow/Nees (during their business hours)

Regency Dry Cleaners: Fowler/Herndon (during their business hours)

Mountain View Church: Fowler/Dakota (M-F 8 AM-4 PM)

Coats that are donated will be handed out to CUSD schools for children who are in need.

If you have any questions or need more information, email the CPD at ClovisPolice@cityofclovis.com. You can also message them on their Facebook page.