Clovis PD Hosted Virtual 16th Annual MLK Community Breakfast

Every third Monday in January, the country honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., one of the most profound civil rights movement leaders in American History.

The Fresno Martin Luther King Unity Committee is celebrating 34 years of MLK’s legacy. The Clovis Police Department is a partner and a member of the committee.

On January 16, the Clovis PD hosted their 16th annual Community Breakfast Honoring Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Due to COVID-19, this year’s event was held virtually on Facebook.

The event began at 9 a.m. followed by a community drive-thru breakfast at the Clovis Police Department.

The keynote speaker for the event was Gregory Barfield, Assistant City Manager of the City of Fresno. Barfield talked about MLK prodigies; Rev. Joseph Lowery, Rev. CT Vivian, and John Lewis.

“Between these three leaders, their roots are deep. These seeds were planted. They were planted by Dr. King and many other visionaries of their time,” said Barfield.

All three civil rights movement leaders passed away during 2020, leaving behind their legacy of growing the plant of freedom, as Barfield mentioned.

Barfield said Fresno County has deep roots. He recalls a Fresno State counselor, Walter Robinson, who was a mentor to him and many others. Another mentor of his was Fresno City College’s former Dean of Students, Robert Fox.

Barfield said MLK’s message would live far beyond where we are today. He thanked the Clovis PD for being a part of the MLK legacy and for hosting events like this one.

“We need to come together at this time. There is so much division and strife in our country right now. This is the time to unify,” said Barfield.