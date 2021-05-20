Clovis PD Give Tips for Bicycle and Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month

The month of May is known as both Bicycle and Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month.

This year to keep cyclists and drivers safe in our community, the Clovis Police Department (CPD) has released information on how to stay safe.

To ensure the safety of all its citizens, the CPD has formed a list of tips to help protect those riding bikes and for those who are driving in hopes to prevent any traffic accidents this month.

Bicycle Safety Tips ( Drivers and Bicyclists):

Bike Riders:

Obey traffic laws by being safe, predictable and seen. Use hand signals and lights at night that obey traffic laws and wear a helmet.

Don’t ride closely to parked cars to avoid the ‘door zone.’

Bicyclists must travel in the same direction as traffic and must abide by the same requirements as any slow moving vehicle.

Yield to pedestrians because they have the right-of-way both in marked and unmarked crosswalks.

Use the bike line if one is available unless passing, making a left turn or turning where a right turn is allowed.

Drivers:

Give bicyclists three to five feet of space when passing and slow down.

Don’t pass a bike if you feel it’s unsafe. CA law requires there to be at least three feet of space between your vehicle and a bike when passing.

Yield to oncoming bicyclists when they’re making a left turn, as you would for other drivers.

When turning right, assume a bicyclist is traveling through the intersection unless they signal otherwise.

Look before opening your car door to avoid hitting bicyclists.

Never drive distracted or if you’re impaired.

Motorcycle Safety Tips (Drivers and Motorcyclists):

Motorcyclists:

Always keep your lights on no matter what time of day it is.

Don’t assume that driver’s can see you. Try to stay out of their blind spots and ride defensively.

Always wear a helmet compliant with DOT.

Wear appropriate gear to ensure your safety such as boots with nonskid soles, gloves and leather clothing. Adding reflective tape to clothing can make it easier for driver’s to see you.

Before changing lanes, signal well in advance and watch for any turning vehicles.

Drivers:

Always double check for motorcyclists. Be sure to check all your mirrors and blindspots.

Keep a safe distance away from motorcyclists, never follow directly behind them or too closely.

Motorcycles have the same rights as others on the road in vehicles. Abide by all laws and give them enough space to drive in the full width of the road.

Be careful if you see a motorcycle with its signal on because some cyclists may have forgotten to turn it off. Always be cautious and sure that the rider is turning before proceeding forward.

The CPD reminds both drivers and cyclists to never drive or ride under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol under any circumstances.