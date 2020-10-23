Clovis PD Encourages Safe Driving for National Teen Driver Safety Week

It is National Teen Driver Safety Week (October 18 to 24) and the Clovis Police Department is encouraging parents to take this time to talk with their newly licensed teenagers about the importance of safe driving.

“New drivers will naturally be inexperienced,” Clovis Police Department Officer Ferguson said. “Parents play an important role helping teens stay safe behind the wheel. It starts with practicing good habits like wearing a seat belt, staying off the phone and following the speed limit.”

Some of the greatest risks for teen drivers are speeding, distracted driving, or driving impaired. Parents should educate their teens that driving is not a right but a privilege.

Here are some tips provided by Clovis Police Department:

Avoid Distractions: Cell phone use while driving is illegal. Drivers under 18 are not allowed to use a phone or other electronic device for any reason, including hands-free.

For more safe driving tips, please visit gosafelyca.org.