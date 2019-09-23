Clovis PD DUI/DL Checkpoint Nets Five Arrests

The Clovis Police Department’s sobriety/driver license checkpoint was E/B Shaw Avenue East of Peach Avenue.

The checkpoint netted one drunk driver and 9 license violators (four were arrested on suspended licenses) from 7 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., 1,003 cars and trucks passed through the checkpoint between and the Clovis PD stopped and screened the drivers of 621 vehicles.

In addition, three vehicles were towed and three SFST’s (Standard Field Sobriety Test) were given.

Checkpoints are funded through the California Office of Traffic Safety which made this checkpoint patrol financially possible. The grant allows the Clovis Police Department to hold special traffic details, including additional checkpoints.