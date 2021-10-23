Clovis PD Catches Mail Thief

The Clovis Police Department helps take a mail thief off the streets of Clovis after locating the suspect.

Clovis Police received a call around 11 A.M. on Wednesday October 20th from the area of Shaw and Sunnyside. The resident called in reporting a mail theft that had just taken place. Luckily, detectives in unmarked vehicles were near the area and searched for the suspects vehicle that was seen on the resident’s camera.

After detectives were unable to locate the suspect, a patrol officer was called in order for the resident to file a police report. Later that afternoon to follow up with the victim, detectives located the vehicle and the suspect driving the vehicle. Detectives were able to locate the piece of stolen mail and the driver admitted to the theft.

The suspect faces misdemeanor charges while the mail was returned to the resident. The suspect also admitted he also drove around the resident’s neighborhood looking for the red mail flag that indicates out-going mail.

Clovis PD expressed concern for this type of theft and expressed several tips on how to prevent this from happening to you on their Facebook page. The tips are:

Call law enforcement immediately when you see suspicious activity or a crime to report.

Check your mail daily.

Place out-going mail in a secure mailbox or deliver it to the Post Office.

If possible, photograph or video suspicious activity from a safe distance.

Use exterior and/or motion lights at night.

Clovis PD also recommends signing up for Informed Delivery by the United States Postal Service. You can sign up by going to https://informeddelivery.usps.com/…/intro/start.action .