Clovis PD Arrests Three Suspects Following Attempted Burglary and Pursuit

Clovis Police responded to an alarm call at Liquor Max on 497 N. Clovis Avenue at approximately 3:59 a.m. on October 30, 2019. When Officers arrived to the area, they observed a suspicious vehicle; when attempting to stop it, the vehicle fled onto eastbound Highway 168.

The vehicle was later located off of Highway 168 and Rock Hill Road where three suspects were arrested. At the scene, Clovis Police learned there was a fourth suspect who was able to evade the officers.

Three suspects: 31-year-old Ronnie Davidson, 26-year-old Angel Hurtado, both from Fresno and validated gang members. The two were charged with attempted burglary, conspiracy, and possession of burglary tools. The third suspect was a 17-year-old minor. He was taken to Fresno County Juvenile Hall on attempted burglary and conspiracy.

During this incident, Clovis Police were assisted by the Fresno Country Sheriff’s Office and the California Highway Patrol.