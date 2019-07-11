Clovis PD arrests suspect for multiple counts of sexual abuse involving minors

On July 10, Clovis PD Detectives arrested 55-year-old Richard Bradberry of Clovis, with two counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a 14-years-old or younger, and one count of oral copulation with a child under the age of 14, where the perpetrator is at least 10 years older than the victim(s). Bradberry was taken into custody at his home without incident and booked into Fresno County Jail.

The initial investigation began on July 8, when the allegations were reported to the Clovis Police Department. Detectives interviewed three victims all under the age of 15. There were two incidents, both which occurred at the suspect’s apartment near Villa and Barstow Avenues. The first incident was approximately two weeks ago and the second on July 8.

Detectives believe there could be additional victims. If anyone has information regarding this case, please call the Clovis Police Department Detectives Division at (559) 324-2415.