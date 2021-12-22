Clovis PD Arrests Save Mart Burglars

The Clovis Police Department arrested two suspects who broke into the Save Mart Pharmacy in the early morning of December 15th.

Clovis PD received information from Fresno Police about a similar type of burglary that occurred at another Save Mart in Fresno. This led multiple Clovis officers to dispatch to multiple grocery stores with pharmacies in them to patrol the areas.

When an officer arrived at the Save Mart on Herndon and Fowler around 1:47 a.m, they noticed a vehicle parked outside of the store.

The suspects broke the window of the store and gained access to the pharmacy. The officer observed the vehicle speed away, then collide with a pole near GB3.

Two people ran from the vehicle while one was detained. The people who fled hid in the area after jumping one of the shopping center walls.

Two Fresno PD K9’s and a Clovis PD drone assisted in the search. One of the suspects was detained while the other was able to get away.

A backpack was recovered at the scene, containing the stolen items from the Save Mart Pharmacy.

The suspects detained were identified as 19-year-old Miguel Hernandez and 18 year old Lesly Vargas-Medina. Both were charged with burglary, conspiracy, and other individual charges.

Both were booked into Fresno County Jail and the vehicle was towed from the scene.

Last month on November 18th, a similar break-in occurred at the Save Mart on Willow and Nees.

Investigators have not confirmed if these crimes are related in any way.