Clovis PD Arrests Purse Thief

Earlier this week on September 21, Clovis PD released a video of a suspect robbing a woman in the area of Shaw and Peach Avenues.

The video surveillance showed the thief violently ripping away the victim’s purse knocking her down before getting away.

After several leads turned up, Clovis detectives were able to identity the suspect. Detectives were able to serve a search warrant at a motel near Bullard and Fresno Streets in Fresno.

Authorities were able to locate and apprehend the thief. He was identified as 33-year-old Jose Peinado of Fresno. Upon searching Peinado’s room, they recovered the purse belonging to the robbery victim.

Peinado was booked into Fresno County Jail with robbery and child endangerment charges.