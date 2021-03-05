Clovis PD Arrest Man in Stolen Vehicle

On March 3, Clovis Police arrested a man in possession of a stolen vehicle in Clovis.

Clovis PD pulled over a Chevrolet SUV at 3:30 p.m. near Gettysburg and Clovis Avenues.

The SUV was reported stolen on February 20 from Fresno.

Only one suspect was occupying the vehicle at the time of the stop. He was identified as 18-year-old Jacob Rodriguez of Clovis and was arrested without incident.

There were no damages to the car and no information on how he came in possession of the vehicle.

Rodriguez was charged with grand theft auto and possession of a stolen vehicle. He was booked into the Fresno County Jail but was released later that night.