Clovis PD Arrest Man in Stolen Vehicle

By
Tori Lavon
-
18-year-old Jacob Rodriguez of Clovis. (Clovis PD)

On March 3, Clovis Police arrested a man in possession of a stolen vehicle in Clovis. 

Clovis PD pulled over a Chevrolet SUV at 3:30 p.m. near Gettysburg and Clovis Avenues.

The SUV was reported stolen on February 20 from Fresno. 

Only one suspect was occupying the vehicle at the time of the stop. He was identified as 18-year-old Jacob Rodriguez of Clovis and was arrested without incident. 

There were no damages to the car and no information on how he came in possession of the vehicle. 

Rodriguez was charged with grand theft auto and possession of a stolen vehicle. He was booked into the Fresno County Jail but was released later that night.

Tori Lavon
Tori Lavon
Tori Lavon is a Multimedia Journalist from Reedley, California. She received her Bachelor's in Mass Communications and Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcasting from California State University, Fresno. Currently, she is a radio intern at One Putt Broadcasting. On occasion, Tori has the opportunity to be on-air with talent. She is getting her start in media. She has a passion for reporting, photography, and videography. Tori also has a love for art; she loves to draw, paint, and does pottery on the side. One day she hopes she can be on-air talent at a radio station as well.