Clovis North tennis looks to continue dominance

The Clovis North High School tennis program has collected a combined six straight Central Section titles between the boys and girls teams. The girls won their last title in November and the boys celebrated another championship last May.

As a new season gets underway for the boys, the expectations are still the same.

Bryan Juinio, head coach of the boys and girls teams, said the players are still hungry going into the new season and are looking forward to new challenges.

“We have some new schools from the central coast that came into our section, so that’s a challenge,” Juinio said. “It’s something we accept and something we look forward to. We like playing different teams.”

Juinio said junior Michael Fourchy will be one of the players to keep an eye on.

“He was the Valley singles champion last year, so hopefully he maintains that tradition,” Juinio said. “He has some individual goals, but he likes being part of the team. He wants to contribute as much as he can.”

Juinio said the program has been successful because the players have played with each other for a long time.

“They start when they are real young and some of them I have known for a while,” Juinio said. “They played with each other a lot, so they’re familiar with each other.”

Juinio adds that the players know what to expect because the program has established a winning culture at Clovis North.

“They know what it takes to keep up that tradition every year,” Juinio said.

With a roster that’s full of talent across the board, Juinio has the challenge of figuring out which players get to play.

“There are only so many players that can play,” Juinio said. “We go pretty deep. I have probably nine or ten guys that can play singles, but I can only play six. It’s a good problem to have.”