Clovis North Hosts St. Baldrick’s Event

Dozens of students gathered to giddily watch their friends shave their heads for Clovis North High School’s annual St. Baldrick’s event March 12.

Students had the option of cutting off a few locks or going all in and shaving their entire head. The event raises funds for childhood cancer research.

The event is organized through the St. Baldrick’s Foundation, which is dedicated to fighting childhood cancer by raising money for research. About 300,000 kids are diagnosed with some form of cancer each year.

Michelle Miller, an English teacher and peer counselor at Clovis North, has organized the event for four years. She said the event provides natural wigs to children who have gone through chemotherapy and have lost their hair.

“We send 8-inch ponytails to children with hair loss and that provides children who lose their hair as a result of cancer the opportunity to have a human wig.” she said.

Miller donated some of her own hair for the event.

“I donated hair with my daughter about eight years ago and then decided that I wanted to do it again this year,” Miller said. “This is my fourth year with peer counseling and I have been with the senior group since they were freshman. It was something that I thought would be special to share with them.”

Clovis North enlisted eight barbers for the event, which was held in the school’s amphitheater during lunch. About 40 students and adults lined up to cut their hair.

Clovis North student Michael Duong shaved his entire head. He said he made the decision to raise awareness for the cause.

“I think this is important because not a lot of people know about it and I want to raise awareness and help people notice this issue,” he said. “My friends are pretty surprised because I have never shaved my head like that before.”

Caitlyn Musick, another student, helped organize the event. She said Clovis North students are always eager to help their classmates.