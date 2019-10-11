Clovis North-Granite Ridge Soccer add Professional Touch to Coaching Staff

The Clovis North Broncos and feeder school Granite Ridge announced Thursday afternoon the hiring of current Fresno FC soccer players Milton Blanco and C.J. Cochran to lead the Granite Ridge coaching staff.

Blanco will take over the Broncos middle school boys system as a whole, but will take the reins of the seventh grade team, while Cochran will lead the eighth grade team.

“I’m thankful and excited for the opportunity,” Blanco said. “It’s a great program to be a part of. I want to thank Rob and Cam for believing in me.”

Cochran has started 32 games this season for the Foxes as the starting goalkeeper while Blanco plays as a midfielder for the Foxes.

“I enjoy coaching quite a bit and I couldn’t be more excited to join a quality group of coaches already on the Broncos staff,” Cochran said.

The Foxes, just in their second season have been a revelation so far in 2019. In 32 games so far, with one more game at home before the playoffs, Fresno FC has won 18 matches, drawn eight and have lost eight.

Fresno FC sits in second place behind the well-known Phoenix Rising. Although, the Foxes upset the first-place team 2-1 back in September.

To go along with Milton’s professional background, he also runs Blanco Elite Soccer Training, which is personalized soccer training in the Central Valley.

“I do think that my professional background is something the kids can lean on. Not just my professional background, but also the life challenges that I went through,” Blanco said. “My goal is to make the kids better people both on and off the field. We will fight every game to show the valley what a Bronco is made of!”

And for Cochran, growing the love for the game is just one of many things he’ll bring to the Clovis North-Granite Ridge area.

“I think the biggest thing I can pass along to the kids is a love of the game. I am fortunate enough to play this game professionally and I want to pass on that passion I have on to the kids,” Cochran said. “I hope to accomplish a few things this season; to foster a love of the game and to grow the skills and confidence of the players.”

Cochran and Milton aren’t the only Foxes getting involved in the Clovis Community. Fresno FC’s Renato Bustamonte also coaches in the area (right across the street) at Clovis Community College for the Crush mens team.