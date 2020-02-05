Clovis North girls win second straight league title

Another season, another league title.

For the second consecutive year, the Clovis North girls soccer team captured the TRAC championship with a 1-0 victory over Central High School Tuesday afternoon.

The Broncos have been a dominant team during the 2019-20 campaign, compiling a record of 18-1-2 overall and 8-1 in league play. The team’s only loss came in a 4-1 defeat to Clovis on Jan. 31.

It’s not hard to see why the Broncos have the record they do. With one game left in the season, the team has scored 19 goals while allowing just eight in TRAC, including five shutouts, good enough for a 0.88 goals against average.

But if the Broncos have their way, this achievement will be just a stepping stone to the next goal: winning a Valley title.

The Broncos came up just short of doing so last season, losing to San Luis Obispo by a score of 2-1 in the championship match.

Clovis North still has one more game left on its regular season schedule to possibly improve its potential playoff seeding as the Broncos take on Buchanan at home on Thursday.