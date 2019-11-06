Clovis North Girls Volleyball Bests Centennial 3-0 in Quarter-Finals

Clovis North Girls Volleyball won their quarter-final match against Centennial High School 3-0 (25-10, 25-16, 25-17) on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Clovis North is entering the CIF Central Section tournament as the favorite to take the title after the Broncos finished their league play 10-0 with an overall record of 38-3.

The only pressure of being the tournament favorites is the pressure that the team is putting on themselves, though, Head Coach Travis Herb explained.

“The only pressure the girls feel is to match their level of play. We have set a high standard and we want to make sure that we are playing at that potential. The only disappointment there will ever be is if we don’t play to our potential,” Herb said.

Today’s match was the first one for the Broncos in nearly two weeks but they showed no signs of rust and dominated the match. The night largely drama-free; the Broncos never once fell behind in the first two sets and never trailed by more than two points in the third and final set.

The only moment where coach Herb needed to step in came in the third set when the Broncos trailed 12-11 and seemed unable to break away from Centennial in the same manner that they had in the first two sets.

“The adjustment that needed to be made was just a mental one, it was between the ears. It wasn’t an adjustment on the court necessarily.,” Herb said.

That mental reset helped the Broncos finish the third set with little fanfare and capped off a night wherein which they showed why they are the tournament’s top seed.

The Broncos will now host Clovis West in the first semi-final match of the tournament.