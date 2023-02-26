Clovis North Girls Soccer Wins Valley Championship

February 25, 2023: Traveling to Bakersfield to both play in the rain, against high winds, and against a resilient opponent are not the ideal conditions for a championship winning team.

However, as the Clovis North Girls Soccer team proved on Friday February 24th, nothing would stand in their way of a Valley Title.

The Clovis North Broncos would become Division 1 Valley Champions with a winning score of 1-0.

Taking place at Liberty High School in Bakersfield, the game time of 6 pm would provide for cold and rainy conditions as the game went forth.

According to a source within the Clovis North Girls Soccer organization, Senior Captains Katie Morris and Braedyn Kincade played in their 4th Valley Championship that night, having won Valley Titles their Freshman and Sophomore years.

Again according to inside reports of Clovis North, 2022-2023 TRAC co-Coach of the Year Nick Pappanduros moved Braedyn Kincade and Katie Morris to different positions within the season that turned out to be a successful choice, bringing the lady Broncos a 19-2-3 overall record.

Between both Kincade and Morris, 21 goals and 21 assists were produced from these positions.

Katie Morris will be attending Fresno State next year and Braedyn Kincade will be attending CSU-Northridge come fall. Each will continue their soccer careers.

As for the Lady Broncos, the team now awaits their chance to continue on in the State playoffs come next Tuesday.

As the 2023 CIF Central Section Girls Soccer Champions await their next opponents, their Boys Soccer counterparts will do much of the same.