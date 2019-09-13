Clovis North Girls Basketball looking for community support

The Clovis North girls basketball team is looking for your help to raise funds for the upcoming season.

The program is raising money to help fund the team’s trips to various tournaments in different states, including the Nike Tournament of Champions in Phoenix the week of December 17 through 21.

“That’s four days in a hotel, transportation and all of that. There are like five other tournaments that we travel to as well. All of the stuff that goes with running a program, that’s what that fundraiser is for,” Clovis North coach Heather Long said.

The fundraiser is run by Snap Raise, a leading fundraising platform used by over 2 million coaches, instructors and students.

Clovis North started the fundraiser Sept. 13 and its goal is to raise $10,000 by Oct. 4.

Preston Johnson, Snap Raise’s market development coordinator, said that instead of going door-to-door selling things like cookies, and other typical fundraiser items, the school decided to make it so that people can donate directly to the program digitally.

“We’re actually just skipping that process because a lot of the people that are buying the cookie dough, buying the coupon cards, they are buying them because they want to support the team,” Johnson said.

To donate, visit Clovis North girls basketball’s Facebook page or twitter @CNGirlsbBall.