Clovis North Football on Pause After Multiple Positive COVID-19 Cases

The Clovis North varsity football team will be sidelined for 10 days after multiple members of the team tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

Clovis North athletic director Coby Lindsey said the team had two positive COVID-19 cases during Monday’s testing along with multiple symptomatic people.

The junior varsity team will still play, per Lindsey, but the varsity Broncos will not return to the football field until after Spring Break.

“We need to be cautious not to have more [positive tests],” Lindsey said.

As a result of the Broncos’ 10-day shutdown, their March 26 contest against Clovis and April 1 game against Clovis West were both called off. These games are unlikely to be rescheduled due to time constraints with the Central Section sports calendar. April 17 is the current “last contest date” in the section for football; the Broncos play their final scheduled game against Central on April 16.

The CIF, which governs high school sports in the state of California, said football can play until May 1.

The Broncos also had three members of the team test positive for COVID-19 during last week’s testing period, but after contact tracing was completed, those positive results did not prevent Clovis North from playing against Clovis East last Friday. The Broncos lost, 7-6.

Clovis East tested for COVID-19 on Monday cautiously after spending a prolonged period in close contact with Clovis North. All test results came up negative and no member of the team showed any symptoms of the virus.

“We will be watching closely for anyone with symptoms,” said Clovis East head coach Ryan Reynolds.

CIF Central Section commissioner Ryan Tos provided a statement on the Clovis North varsity football team’s shutdown.

“While the situation is difficult for all students involved,” Tos said, “the Central Section appreciates Clovis North and Clovis Unified School District for following California Health Department guidance in addressing the issue.”

Now without a game against Clovis North, Clovis found an opponent, a place and a time for this Friday — the Cougars will travel to Madera to play against the Madera High Coyotes at 7:00 p.m.