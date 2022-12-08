Clovis North cross country runner Ashlyn Leath to run in National Championship

On Saturday December 3rd, Ashlyn Leath, a cross country and track and field star at Clovis North, qualified to run in the Champs Sports Cross Country National Championship.

Held last Saturday, Leath had to run an 18:29 minute 5000-Meter race that consisted of rolling hills and two steep climbs. With 80% of the trail being dirt and 10% cement, the course at Mt. San Antonio College had competitors from all over the Western Region, including Alaska, Arizona, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming

Only the top ten finishers in the race would go on to qualify for the Champs Sports National Finals that will be held on December 10th, in San Diego.

Leath, finishing 6th in the race, will now compete against other cross country runners coming from all regions of the U.S. top ten qualifiers from the South, Midwest, and Northeast will join the top ten runners from the Western Region in San Diego for the chance to become National Champion.

Held at Morley Field in Balboa Park, the girls race will begin promptly at 9:15 AM Saturday morning with the boys race commencing at 10 AM.

You can cheer on Ashlyn Leath of Clovis North High School by watching the National Championship Live at 9:15 AM on Saturday December 10th on Facebook, Youtube or Twitter.

Another link to watch the live event can be found here: http://www.champsxc.com/