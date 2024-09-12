Clovis Night Out returns for its 13th annual celebration

August 28, 2024 — On Saturday, September 21, 2024, the Clovis community will come together for the 13th Annual Clovis Night Out, a beloved tradition that has grown into the city’s largest annual event. This year’s festivities, presented by Table Mountain Rancheria, will take place at David McDonald Park, located at Temperance and Sierra, from 4 PM until dark.

Clovis Night Out began in 2011, thanks to the vision and dedication of Retired Police Captain Katy Benham and former Lieutenant Jim Munro. What started as a local version of National Night Out has since evolved into a massive gathering that celebrates neighborhood safety and community spirit. Initially held in August at Clovis High School, the event was moved to late September to avoid the sweltering summer heat and has since found a new home at David McDonald Park.

As the event grew, Captain Benham continued to steer its success, later joined by new organizers in 2019 after Lieutenant Munro’s departure. Their combined efforts have made Clovis Night Out an annual highlight for residents, eagerly anticipated each year.

Attendees can look forward to an evening filled with local flavor, featuring over 100 vendors offering food and boutique items. Live music by Lady & The Tramps will provide the perfect soundtrack to the festivities, while Police and City vehicle displays offer interactive experiences for visitors of all ages.

For families, the event includes free bounce houses and children’s activities, ensuring there’s fun for everyone. The night will culminate in a spectacular Skye Dreams Drone Light Show, returning with an all-new display that promises to light up the sky in a breathtaking finale.

Admission to Clovis Night Out is free, making it an accessible and enjoyable event for all. Whether you’re a long-time resident or new to the area, this event is a perfect way to experience the warmth and camaraderie of the Clovis community.