‘Clovis Night Out’ Draws Large Crowds, Hosts First Live Clovis Drone Show

The Clovis Police Department hosted the 11th Annual Clovis Night Out on Saturday October 1st at the David McDonald park off the corner of Sierra and Temperance in Clovis.

Previously known as the Sierra Meadows Park, there seemed to be no issue with gathering people, as shoulder to shoulder crowds lined up to gather at the large event.

Clovis Police Public Information Officer, Ty Wood called the turnout to the event “Fantastic,” and recounted that the Police Department wasn’t sure how the turnout would be.

“We didn’t know how the turnout would be post-Covid. In the past we’ve had anywhere from eight to twelve thousand people show up. This is the first full event that we’ve had since Covid and we couldn’t be happier with the turnout. Everyone just looks like they’re having fun.”

Wood pointed out the fact that lines to food booths were fairly long, and upon this, he openly realized that all the money being spent was going right back into the Clovis community, as booths present at the event were local groups.

The crowds also gathered in front of a live stage where live music was played until around 7:45 when the start of the drone show began to commence.

The reasoning behind a drone show instead of the usual fireworks show were multiplied by Ty Wood as he explained, “Some of the concerns, one we’re right next to Miss Winkles Pet Adoption Center, the pets in the area, can get really nervous. The air quality, the drought, any kind of fire danger- Those weren’t necessarily deciding factors, but obviously it doesn’t really help.”

In addition to the obvious dangers of a fireworks show, the Clovis Police Department also chose to give yet another local business a chance to improve their business acumen in Skye Dreams, a local drone flying business.

Skye Dreams, completing its second major event, joined over 100 other local food and general vendors at the occasion. This was in addition of course to City and Police Vehicle Displays as well as information booths along the sides of these, with city employees greeting the gathering crowds.

“We have 55 local boutique vendors, we have 15 local food vendors, we have free bounce houses for the kids, the Bulldog Blitz Skydivers flew in,” explained Ty Wood about the Night Out’s demographics. “Each year thousands of Clovis residents come out…it’s a chance for the community to interact with us, get behind the scenes.”

The Clovis Night Out lasted from “4 pm until dark” and the droves of people certainly stayed until then. Clovis PD was excited to host yet another successful event in the Clovis Community.