Clovis’ new mayor addresses community

Clovis held its annual Mayor’s Breakfast on Thursday, May 9 at the Clovis Veterans Memorial District. In front of a packed hall that included community leaders from various departments and organizations, newly-elected Clovis mayor Drew Bessinger talked about the progress Clovis has made as well as the challenges the city still needs to overcome.

Bessinger praised Clovis police, firefighters, public utilities department, volunteers and several other organizations. The mayor also highlighted fiscal challenges and how the city can work together to solve its problems.

Story to be updated.