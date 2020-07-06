Clovis Murder Suspect Dies in Custody

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office has announced the passing of 84-year-old Kenneth Wright.

Wright has passed away at a hospice care facility while in custody awaiting trial, charged for the murder of his wife back in early 2019.

On March 14, 2019, authorities were called for a report of possible suicide at a residence located on the 6400 block of North Del Rey Avenue in Clovis.

Once on site, police found a 77-year-old female, Maradee Wright, deceased from a gunshot wound.

Upon further investigation, detectives were able to uncover that husband Kenneth Wright was responsible for the shooting death of his wife and was arrested on murder charges.