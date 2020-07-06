Clovis Murder Suspect Dies in Custody

Kenneth Wright, 82, was taken into custody for the shooting death of his wife, Maradee Wright, 77. (Photo Contributed)

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office has announced the passing of 84-year-old Kenneth Wright.

Wright has passed away at a hospice care facility while in custody awaiting trial, charged for the murder of his wife back in early 2019.

On March 14, 2019, authorities were called for a report of possible suicide at a residence located on the 6400 block of North Del Rey Avenue in Clovis.

Once on site, police found a 77-year-old female, Maradee Wright, deceased from a gunshot wound.

Upon further investigation, detectives were able to uncover that husband Kenneth Wright was responsible for the shooting death of his wife and was arrested on murder charges.

