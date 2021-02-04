Clovis Motorcyclist Crashes Near Barstow and Clovis

By
Tori Lavon
-

On Wednesday, Feb. 3 at approximately 5 a.m., the Clovis Police Department received a report of an accident regarding a motorcyclist who drove into the Flooring Liquidators Warehouse sign near Railroad and Barstow Avenues in Clovis. 

The man was found lying on the street unconscious when police arrived at the scene. 

Once conscious, the man was cooperative with the police. After a short investigation, it was found that the man lost consciousness while riding his motorcycle and fell off.

The man suffered minor injuries. He was treated at the scene but declined to go to the hospital for further evaluation.

Tori Lavon
Tori Lavon
Tori Lavon is a Multimedia Journalist from Reedley, California. She received her Bachelor's in Mass Communications and Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcasting from California State University, Fresno. Currently, she is a radio intern at One Putt Broadcasting. On occasion, Tori has the opportunity to be on-air with talent. She is getting her start in media. She has a passion for reporting, photography, and videography. Tori also has a love for art; she loves to draw, paint, and does pottery on the side. One day she hopes she can be on-air talent at a radio station as well.