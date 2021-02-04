Clovis Motorcyclist Crashes Near Barstow and Clovis

On Wednesday, Feb. 3 at approximately 5 a.m., the Clovis Police Department received a report of an accident regarding a motorcyclist who drove into the Flooring Liquidators Warehouse sign near Railroad and Barstow Avenues in Clovis.

The man was found lying on the street unconscious when police arrived at the scene.

Once conscious, the man was cooperative with the police. After a short investigation, it was found that the man lost consciousness while riding his motorcycle and fell off.



The man suffered minor injuries. He was treated at the scene but declined to go to the hospital for further evaluation.