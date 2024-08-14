Clovis mobile recreation trailer brings summer fun to local parks

August 8, 2024 — Summer is in full swing, and the Clovis Parks and Recreation Department is making sure there’s no shortage of fun for local families. With its Summer Activities Series, the department has been transforming parks across the city into lively spots filled with laughter, games, and creativity. But don’t worry if you’ve missed the first few events—there’s still plenty of time to join in on the fun!

The Mobile Recreation Trailer has already brought smiles to kids at Gettysburg and San Gabriel Parks earlier this month. Next up, the trailer will visit Pasa Tiempo Park on August 15th, followed by Century Park on August 20th, and will wrap up the summer at Letterman Park on August 28th. Each event runs from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, making it the perfect way to spend an evening outdoors with the family.

“We’ve had a great turnout so far, but we want even more families to come out and enjoy these events,” said Amanda Martinez, Director of Clovis Parks and Recreation. “There’s something for everyone—whether your kids love sports, carnival games, or arts and crafts, they’re sure to have a blast.”

Parents are encouraged to bring their children out to experience the variety of activities on offer. From team sports to creative crafts, each event is designed to provide a safe and engaging environment for kids to connect with friends and make new ones.

Don’t miss this opportunity to enjoy the last days of summer with your community. Grab your picnic blankets, bring the family, and head to the next event. For more information, or if you have any questions, contact the Clovis Parks and Recreation Department at (559) 324-2780.

Let’s make the most of these remaining summer evenings—see you at the park!