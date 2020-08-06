Clovis Memorial Run to be Virtual Experience

The City of Clovis made the decision to make its annual Memorial Run a virtual event due to the coronavirus.

On the event’s website, the City of Clovis stated, “Our first priority is the safety and well-being of our registered participants during this crisis and we are looking forward to our 2021 event.”

Athletes who have already registered for the Memorial Run will receive racing medals in the mail by Aug. 21.

For those interested in participating in the virtual race, registration is open until Sept. 1.

Verification of the completion of the 5K race will not be required, but the city is encouraging people to get out and exercise.

All proceeds from the run go directly to the Clovis Senior Activity Center in support of classes, special events and Tribute to a Veteran events.

For more information or to register for the virtual race, go to www.clovismemorialrun.com.