Clovis Medical Center Gives Seminar on Reproductive Health

The Clovis Community Medical Center’s next HealthQuest seminar will focus on what young women need to know about reproductive health.

The free seminar takes place March 5 at 6 p.m. at the hospital’s H. Marcus Radin Conference Center.

Dr. Angela Hernandez, a pediatric and adolescent gynecologist, and Dr. Carolina Sueldo, a reproductive endocrinology and infertility specialist, will lead the seminar.

“Your daughter may avoid the topic (maybe you do too), but she needs to understand reproductive health,” the hospital said on its website. “Understanding her physical and emotional changes and being able to tell the difference between what’s normal and what’s a potential health problem will give her confidence. It can even save her life.”

People who are interested can RSVP by calling (559) 324-4787 or by visiting www.communitymedical.org.