Clovis Meat Market to host Grilling Master Championship 2019

Do you think you have what it takes to be the Meat Market’s Grilling Master? If so, make sure to sign up for the three-round event starting on September 14.

Beginning on Saturday, Sept. 14, both the Fresno and Clovis Meat Markets will hold a city-wide BBQ grilling competition. Contestants will go head-to-head with each other for the ultimate prize – bragging rights.

The first round will be held September 14 at the Clovis location (1990 N Fowler Ave) and the second round will take place at the Fresno location (454 W Alluvial Ave). The final round will take place on October 5 with the final four contestants.

The Winner will receive over $500 in prizes and the title of “Grilling Master of the Central Valley 2019.”

Enter to compete today by emailing Vince@TheMeatMarket.com or go to www.TheMeatMarket.com for full details and contest rules.