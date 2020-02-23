Clovis Man missing near Dinkey Creek

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team is currently searching for 24-year-old Cody King in the Dinkey Creek area near Shaver Lake. King is 5′ 11″ and 150 lbs.

On Wednesday, Feb. 19, King and his girlfriend drove to Dinkey Creek. Due to the snow, their vehicle got stuck, as nightfall came, Cody decided to seek help.

By Thursday morning, King never returned. The girlfriend then set out and was able to reach a phone to call for help.

Authorities was able to speak with a PG&E worker who picked up King Wednesday night. The worker said he dropped King off at Baldy Mountain Pass in hopes that King could get cell service.

According to the Sheriff’s search and rescue team, they have set their focus in that area but so far, King has yet to be found.

Residents have been speaking out online on creating their own search parties. The Sheriff’s Office issued a statement regarding the resident search party in a facebook post:

“We are aware of some people online talking about going out and creating their own search party to look for Cody. We discourage this. They could destroy evidence (shoe tracks) and if they get lost, we would now have to try and find them as well.”

If anyone has information regarding Cody King, please contact the Sheriff’s Office at (559) 600-3111.