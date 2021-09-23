Clovis Man Arrested for Shooting and Killing Wife, Injuring Another

On Tuesday, Sept. 21, just after midnight at 12:05 a.m., Clovis PD Officers responded to shots being fired at a residence in the the 2700 block of San Gabriel.

When officers arrived, they found three individuals suffering for gunshot wounds. Two were transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition while the third person died at the scene.

The deceased was identified by Clovis PD as 33-year-old Lisa Saldana.

During the investigation, detectives determined the suspect was 37-year-old Antonio Saldana Jr. of Fresno. He is the estranged husband of Lisa Saldana. The other victim has not yet been identified.

Saldana Jr. was also one of three who was shot during the incident. Authorities believe his gunshot wound was self-inflicted.

According to Clovis PD, there was children at the residence when the incident occurred.

“There were children and other parties involved at this house, most of them were inside the house when this incident occurred and this incidence occurred in the backyard,” stated Clovis PD Sgt. Jim Koch.

Saldana Jr. has been booked into Fresno County Jail on murder and attempted murder charges.