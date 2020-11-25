Clovis Man Arrested for Child Molestation

Fresno County Detectives have arrested and booked 38-year-old Nathaniel Stephen Myers of Clovis into Fresno County Jail on six counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14-years-old.

Detectives are also looking for additional victims. During the investigation, they discovered Myers have molested multiple children under the age of 14 going back almost 20 years.

Myers is currently employed as a landscaper and has been actively attending a local Clovis church. Detectives also found that he completed the police academy in 2016 as well as applied for several law enforcement agencies.

Myers even applied for the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office but was disqualified for not meeting hiring standards.

Detectives believe there are other children that are victims of Myers but those cases have gone unreported.

Myers’ bond is set at $690,000. The Fresno County District Attorney’s office will be filing felony charges against him.

If anyone has been a victim or have more information on Myers, please contact Fresno County Lieutenant Brandon Pursell at (559) 600-8029.